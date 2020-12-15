Comptroller: Cayuga County agency lacks adequate financial, IT oversight

The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District's lack of fiscal oversight contributed to a $1 million decrease in its financial condition from 2018 to 2020, a state audit report said.

The Office of the State Comptroller last week released two audit reports on the district's operations, including one that recommended improved monitoring of budgets by officials and the board that governs it. Another audit report focused on the district's information technology policies and procedures and found those to be lacking, as well.

The CCSWCD operates independently of county government under the direction of an appointed board of directors, with the bulk of its revenue coming from state grants and the Cayuga County general fund. It has a roughly $3.1 million budget and 13 employees, according to the auditors.

The comptroller's office reviewed the district's finances and IT safeguards from Jan. 1, 2018, through April 10, 2020.

"District officials did not effectively manage the District’s financial condition," the financial audit report said. "The District’s financial condition declined approximately $1 million during our audit period because of the Board’s hindered ability to recognize revenue shortfalls or cost overruns, limiting any potential corrective action."