Comptroller: Sales taxes drop substantially in Auburn, Cayuga County

Sales tax collections in Cayuga County and the city of Auburn both dropped more than 20% last month, similar to the level of decline seen throughout the state.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released sales tax collection data this week that show statewide collections fell by 24.4% in April compared with the same month in 2019. That equated to a total decrease of about $327 million, money that cities, counties and towns use to fund portions of the services provided to residents.

Cayuga County, which collects on transactions throughout the county and shares the revenue with the towns, saw a drop of $761,759, or 26.7%. In Auburn, April collections decreased by $158,161, or 23.7%. The city collects sales taxes on transactions within its border.

“The coronavirus has hurt household finances, and the April sales tax figures show how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a press release. “Sales tax revenues are vital for the counties and cities that are on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the first responders and provide a safety net of services for New Yorkers. The federal government needs to provide assistance to those hit hard by this virus or the budget cuts could be severe in some communities.”