Concrete canvas: Sidewalk chalk art displayed at Auburn competition

AUBURN — An artist whose work already adorns downtown Auburn and his daughter added more color to the city on Saturday.
Tony Clubine, who was involved in a mural of iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman with a mosaic background on the outside of Genesee Center, was across the street from that artwork at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center where he and his daughter Kayli Clubine took part in the Lets Chalk About it Again! competition.
The third annual event, which at 1 p.m. had 13 people registered, had artists creating their works on a slice of sidewalk with enough feet apart to allow for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were child, teen and adult categories, with walk-ins allowed. Participants were allowed to work on their concrete canvases from noon to 6 p.m. Afterward, judges from the Finger Lakes Art Council were set to decide the winners.
The Clubines came prepared, armed with a large box filled with their own multiple smaller boxes of chalk. Tony, who used to work as an artist for a living, said that while he was in the event he was also watching Kayli's work and spending time with her. Kayli gazed intently at the photos of poison dart frogs she brought with her as photo reference for her frog chalk art. It was readily apparent what she was drawing before she finished rendering its body. She occasionally used her feet to erase parts of the drawing that didn't meet her standards, as she wanted to get the proportions and colors right.
The Clubines, who have now been participating in chalk events together for four years, said they both enjoy the event. Tony added that he felt the Auburn competition could expand.
"I'd like this to develop into something more than just a small gathering," Tony said. "This could be a huge event for Auburn."
Around the beginning of the event, organizer Kim Bauso showed competitors the spots where they would work. Bauso, a clerk for Auburn's Parks and Recreation department and the organizer for the city's summer events, said that even though many festivities have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, this one could still be pulled off while meeting safety requirements because of the outbreak. She said people need the competition's six-hour time frame, since some people go all-out with their expansive creations. Anything was fair game to draw except business advertisements or vulgarity.
She said she was glad the event could offer "a good time and some beautiful artwork for people to walk by and look at."
Other competitors included Peggy Pelletier, who won the child competition last year. Peggy, 9, with chalk in one hand and a rainbow umbrella in the other, worked on a piece that was meant to be a person with rainbow makeup and rainbow flags around her for Pride Month.
With her fingers caked in chalk, Kyra White worked on her piece,which was based on an image of one of her friends with a Pride Flag for Pride Month. Kyra said she had never been in a competition like this before and wanted her piece to include something meaningful. She made the effort to color in her image, which is why she was worried about completing it by 6 p.m. but was confident nevertheless.
"I'm feeling pretty good about it," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
