Concrete canvas: Sidewalk chalk art displayed at Auburn competition

The Clubines, who have now been participating in chalk events together for four years, said they both enjoy the event. Tony added that he felt the Auburn competition could expand.

"I'd like this to develop into something more than just a small gathering," Tony said. "This could be a huge event for Auburn."

Around the beginning of the event, organizer Kim Bauso showed competitors the spots where they would work. Bauso, a clerk for Auburn's Parks and Recreation department and the organizer for the city's summer events, said that even though many festivities have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, this one could still be pulled off while meeting safety requirements because of the outbreak. She said people need the competition's six-hour time frame, since some people go all-out with their expansive creations. Anything was fair game to draw except business advertisements or vulgarity.

She said she was glad the event could offer "a good time and some beautiful artwork for people to walk by and look at."

Other competitors included Peggy Pelletier, who won the child competition last year. Peggy, 9, with chalk in one hand and a rainbow umbrella in the other, worked on a piece that was meant to be a person with rainbow makeup and rainbow flags around her for Pride Month.