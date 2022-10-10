Conquest solar farm decision nears as siting board sets meeting

After a multi-year review process, a state board is poised to deliver its verdict on an energy company's proposal to build a 1,900-acre solar farm in northern Cayuga County.

And it may do so without any local representation.

The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has issued a public notice that it will meet Oct. 27 to consider the 200-megawatt solar facility application from Next Era Energy, which has leases with landowners in the town of Conquest for its project. The siting board has a Nov. 1 deadline to make its final decision, following its declaration on that date in 2021 that Next Era's application was in order.

The proposed project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

If you go WHAT: State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to consider Next Era Energy's 200-megawatt solar facility application in the town of Conquest. WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 WHERE: 19th Floor Board Room of the Department of Public Service 19th Floor Board Room, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany and Department of Public Service Fourth Floor Board Room, 90 Church St., New York City. ONLINE: The meeting will be webcast for viewing and listening purposes at www.dps.ny.gov/Webcasts.html.

Administrative law judges will make a recommendation to the siting board, which has the final say on whether the application is accepted.

The siting board supposed to have seven members. Five members are state officials or their designees: the chair of the Department of Public Service, the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation, the commissioner of the Department of Health, the chair of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the Commissioner of Economic Development. The other two slots are reserved for residents in the municipality where the project is located and are referred to as the board's "ad hoc" members. Under the law, the Assembly speaker and the Senate majority leader are supposed to each make an appointment from the list of nominees submitted, but if they fail to do this within 30 days, the responsibility goes to the governor. If the governor does not take action within 15 days, then the siting board can move forward with its work without any local representatives on board.

After outcry from state and local officials late last year about the failure to have any ad hoc appointments established for the Conquest project, the Senate appointment was made in January when resident Ed Cook was accepted for one of the slots. But a couple of months later, the state Department of Public Service requested Cook's resignation from the board after it learned he has worked for the town of Conquest as a cemetery caretaker. That represented a conflict of interest.

Asked last week about the status of the ad hoc appointments, a department spokesman said in an email that "Governor Hochul continues to work with the Assembly and the Senate to identify appointments to the board."

Next Era's proposal has encountered opposition from a residents' group called the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, which has raised concerns about the impact the project will have on the town's rural character and environment.