Conquest solar farm opposition group adds visual impact expert, plans meeting

A group formed to formally raise resident concerns with a proposed 2,000-acre solar farm in Conquest has secured state approval to hire a visual impact expert.

The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment decided last month to approve the request from the advocacy group, which is called the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition.

The group, which recently began circulating petitions in area stores in opposition to the project, previously was granted access to $30,000 in intervenor funding, which is a pool of money that the project developer pays as part of the application process. Affected municipalities and local third-parties can apply for these funds to help with their own review efforts.

Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources, a sister company of Florida Power & Light Co., is proposing to install solar panels and related equipment for generating, storing and transmitting electricity on 1,300 acres of leased or purchased private property in the town of Conquest, with the remaining footprint used for buffer areas. The final decision on whether the project can go forward rests with the state siting board.