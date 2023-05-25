Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Officials on Thursday announced the permanent protection of 86 acres in the Skaneateles Lake watershed through the use of a conservation easement aimed at helping safeguard the drinking water supply for the city of Syracuse and neighboring communities.

According to a news release, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's Water Quality Improvement Project awarded the Finger Lakes Land Trust $1.69 million to support four source water protection projects, including the easement.

Owned by Pat and Jessica Danial, Fox Run Farm contains 2,070 feet along Shotwell Brook, which drains to Skaneateles Lake, as well as 1,430 feet along an unnamed tributary. The easement includes an 18-acre environmental protection zone that will buffer the two streams and filter potential contaminants from entering the lake.

"We're excited to announce our support for the Finger Lakes Land Trust's hard work in protecting the Skaneateles Lake watershed,” Pat Danial said in a statement. “Through the placement of a conservation easement on our farm, we're taking another small step towards ensuring the long-term health and vibrancy of the area. As members of the local community, we feel a deep responsibility to preserve the natural beauty of our lake and to safeguard its resources for future generations."

Conservation easements are voluntary legal agreements that permanently limit future land use in order to protect the land’s conservation value. Lands subject to conservation easements remain in private ownership, on local tax rolls, and available for traditional uses such as farming and hunting.

The state's Water Quality Improvement Project program is a competitive, reimbursement grant program that funds projects that directly improve water quality or aquatic habitat, or protect a drinking water source. DEC has announced more than $65 million WQIP grants for 51 land acquisition projects to date. In addition to land acquisition projects for source water protection, WQIP grants are awarded for wastewater treatment improvement, non-agricultural nonpoint source abatement and control, salt storage, aquatic connectivity restoration, and marine district habitat restoration.

Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at fllt.org.