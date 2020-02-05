Conservation group given 87-acre parcel along Owasco Inlet

Dozens of acres of former farmland has been donated to an organization with the intention of improving the water quality of Owasco Lake.
A total of 87 acres was recently donated to The Nature Conservancy, a global conservation nonprofit, by the Dale C. Parmley Trust to benefit the quality of the lake, the conservancy said in a news release. The property is located along the Owasco Inlet, the primary tributary to Owasco Lake, which accounts for over 60% of the surface water flow in the watershed.
Cayuga County Clerk's Office records show the property's deed transfer was recorded last month. The land, located in the town of Moravia, is assessed at $79,200.
The Nature Conservancy said protecting important watershed areas and finding opportunities to restore critical nature functions within them is a main goal of the conservancy and its partners, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Finger Lakes Land Trust and the Auburn city government.
The conservancy was awarded a $1.1 million grant through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund’s Water Quality Improvement Program for water quality initiatives in the Owasco Lake watershed. Using the grant, the conservancy has been working to identify, protect and restore parcels of land in the watershed that could make a difference for the lake’s water quality."
You have free articles remaining.
“Science and experience tell us that coupling land protection with other strategies, like restoring stream corridors to better absorb pollutants and expanding innovative soil health and water quality practices on farmlands, will help solve the problem of harmful algal blooms in this important body of water,” Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s Central and Western New York Chapter director, said in the news release.
Phosphorous pollution into the lake "is one of the top threats and must be reduced, especially in a climate-changing world," the news release said, adding that warmer waters lead to longer, more frequent and more intense toxic algal bloom occurrences.
To reduce phosphorous loading, the runoff during storm events needs to slow down, the release said, so the sediment has time to disperse and filter out of stream flows prior to entering the lake. Restoring natural infrastructure such as connected floodplains, healthy wetlands and grassland habitat can "bring back this important ecosystem function in areas where it has been disturbed."
The news release said the conservancy staff plan to seed the land in the spring with a cover crop to help curtail erosion and run-off while assessing restoration strategies with watershed partners.
Jim Beckwith of the Owasco Watershed Lake Association praised the land donation.
“It is outstanding that The Nature Conservancy has secured a portion of the land in the Owasco Flats to help preserve the natural filter of excessive nutrients and other substances from entering Owasco Lake. Work like this aids in OWLA's goal of restoring, preserving and protecting Owasco Lake for improved quality of our drinking water," Beckwith said in the news release. "Cooperation and leadership with many organizations contributed to this gift, and we’re looking forward to future collaboration."