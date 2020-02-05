Conservation group given 87-acre parcel along Owasco Inlet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Science and experience tell us that coupling land protection with other strategies, like restoring stream corridors to better absorb pollutants and expanding innovative soil health and water quality practices on farmlands, will help solve the problem of harmful algal blooms in this important body of water,” Jim Howe, The Nature Conservancy’s Central and Western New York Chapter director, said in the news release.

Phosphorous pollution into the lake "is one of the top threats and must be reduced, especially in a climate-changing world," the news release said, adding that warmer waters lead to longer, more frequent and more intense toxic algal bloom occurrences.

To reduce phosphorous loading, the runoff during storm events needs to slow down, the release said, so the sediment has time to disperse and filter out of stream flows prior to entering the lake. Restoring natural infrastructure such as connected floodplains, healthy wetlands and grassland habitat can "bring back this important ecosystem function in areas where it has been disturbed."

The news release said the conservancy staff plan to seed the land in the spring with a cover crop to help curtail erosion and run-off while assessing restoration strategies with watershed partners.