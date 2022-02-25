 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction begins on $4M in upgrades to Sterling Nature Center, trails

SNC

A design rendering for the new Sterling Nature Center building.

 Provided

Construction has started on two state-backed projects to improve the Sterling Nature Center and rehabilitate the center's trails in northern Cayuga County. 

The state, through the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, awarded $4 million for the two projects — $3.2 million for a new 5,000-square-foot interpretive building and more than $800,000 to repair four miles of hiking trails, restore a damaged section of Old McIntyre Road, and add green infrastructure, such as a parking area, rain gardens and sidewalks. 

The Sterling Nature Center has been affected by flooding along Lake Ontario. Rising lake levels have led to flooding in shoreline communities, including the village of Fair Haven and town of Sterling. 

"These projects will increase the flood resiliency of the region, supporting tourism, promoting economic development, and in the case of the Sterling Nature Center projects, increasing climate awareness and educational opportunities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. 

The projects are funded, in part, by the $300 million state initiative, but there has been other funding used to support the Sterling Nature Center upgrades. 

The total project costs more than $4.8 million — in addition to state support, Cayuga County has provided funding and there have been donations from private sources. In November, county lawmakers approved a resolution to use $861,807 in federal COVID-19 aid for the project. 

"Cayuga County and the Friends of the Sterling Nature Center have invested over $1 million in this project, helping to support this important project to ensure this environmentally and culturally significant resource endures for generations," said David Gould, chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature. "This is a great example of the state and the local governments working together for the citizens of New York and Cayuga County." 

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

