Construction contract awarded for Auburn's South Street project

"City staff requests that CDM Smith of Syracuse, NY be awarded an initial contract for professional engineering services for up to 75% design of the CSO Facilities and Sewer Separation as well as Green Infrastructure Upgrades associated with the Project in an amount of $599,337, which is necessary to determine the remaining cost of the full design, construction administration and inspection phases of the Project," the resolution said.

• A company is set to supervise the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The city owns and operates the plant, but it must be operated by a chief operator with the proper certification. The city's former operator, Jeff Sikora, retired earlier this year. No other city employees have the correct certification.

Due to this, the city sent a request for proposals for a firm that could do the services with the proper certification. City staff determined the Camden Group of the village of Camden to be "the most cost effective and qualified firm" out of the the two that submitted bids, the resolution on the contract award said.