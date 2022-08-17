Construction starts on $3.5 million flood resiliency projects in Fair Haven

Work is underway on two projects meant to bolster the flood resiliency of parks in the Cayuga County village of Fair Haven.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the beginning of construction this week.

Fair Haven was awarded $3.5 million to complete these ventures through the state's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. In response to flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, the initiative is meant to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and strengthen economic development in the area, the state's website said.

The West Barrier Bar Park in Fair Haven has shorelines that border both Lake Ontario and Little Sodus Bay. The REDI commission awarded the village $2 million to make the park more resilient to future flooding and make sure the park can remain open to the public, the DEC news release said.

The waters of Lake Ontario rose to historic levels in 2019, the release continued, and "flooding and intense wave action eroded the shorelines of the barrier bar, causing sections of the park to become inundated and inaccessible for public use."

Flood mitigation work being done at the park include regrading the Lake Ontario shoreline to return the beach to ideal conditions allowing people to access the water and "make an enjoyable beach and park experience," the release said. Offshore rock sill is meant to help create a living shoreline to reduce wave energy and protect the Little Sodus Bay shoreline from erosion, the department said.

A $1.5 million resiliency project in Phillips Park within the village has also begun, the release said. Previous high-water events at Phillips Park damaged its walkway and fishing deck and eroded the shoreline, leaving the spot susceptible to further flood damage. Measures for the Phillips Park Walkway resiliency project include installing shoreline stabilization, plus resurfacing and raising the existing boardwalk's elevation, the release said. The undertaking also includes improvements to landscaping and signage.

"New York's REDI program is advancing projects to protect shoreline communities historically susceptible to flooding from high water and extreme weather, in Cayuga County and all along the shores of Lake Ontario,” Seggos, who is also the REDI Commission co-chair, said in a news release. “Fortifying the shorelines along West Barrier Bar and (Phillips) parks are great examples of the strategic projects identified by community leaders and these efforts will protect residents and visitors to the village of Fair Haven for years to come.”