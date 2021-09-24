Construction under way at intersection in town of Skaneateles

Motorists are being advised of change in traffic patterns at a rural Skaneateles intersection.

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation said that work is under way at the intersection of Masters Road and Rickard Road, which is just south of Route 175 between Fisher Road and Bishop Hill Road.

Crews are in the process of altering the intersection, and as of Monday, Sept. 27, the intersection will be no longer be a Y intersection – it will be a T intersection.

The DOT said that while work may be delayed due to inclement weather, drivers are asked to reduce their speed within the work zone, use caution and be mindful of roadside workers and construction vehicles.

People who drive in the area are advised to pay attention to the new traffic flow.

Updates on this and other Onondaga County DOT projects can be found at ongov.net/dot.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0