Consumer alert issued over scams targeting New York college students

New York officials are warning students heading off to college to be wary of scams.

The state Division of Consumer Protection and Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez this week said that the best way for students to avoid textbook, scholarship, tuition and rental scams is to be informed.

Whether living away from home for the first time, navigating financial aid, or building credit, students have ample opportunities to get scammed, officials warn, and should start this new academic year safely by understanding targeted scam prevention and safety tips.

Common scams targeting students include:

• Fake scholarships, grants or loans: The required paperwork to apply for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government’s website directly and don’t believe anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for loans or grants.

• Unpaid tuition scam: Ignore calls claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately over the phone. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status.

• Fake employment or internship offers: Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process or provide too much personal information, such as your SSN, during the application or interview process.

• Buying books online: Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks only to never deliver the textbooks leaving the student out of cash and with no textbook. Learn how to identify fake websites listings for textbooks and supplies. Before you buy, do your research, and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section.

• Roommate/rental scam: Scammers pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are then solicited for money in exchange for promises that the homes will be shown to them or rented to them upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no home for sale, or the property is already occupied.

• Credit cards: If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates.

In a news release, officials also said that higher education students are at great risk of identity theft, but can minimize these risks by keeping information private. Criminals can use personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens.

Whether it’s in a dorm room, online, or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personally identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person.

Remember to always keep a close hold on your social security number and ask why it’s needed before deciding to share it. Oftentimes organizations include the SSN request as a formality, and it may not be mandatory. Ask if you can use a different kind of identifier.

Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should be always locked securely.

When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information via the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact.

Shred pre-approved credit card offers and bills before disposing of them.