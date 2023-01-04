Consumer optimism in New York strong despite high prices

Consumer sentiment in New York state is almost 13 points above the national average, but high gas and grocery prices are holding optimism in the state below pre-pandemic levels.

According to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute, the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment now stands at 72.3 — 12.6 points above the nation’s index of 59.7.

The current index increased nearly 3 points to 66.7 and the future index increased nearly 1 point resulting in New York’s measure of future expectations moving from 75.2 last quarter to 75.9. Overall confidence remains higher in New York than across the nation, and future confidence in New York is just above the breakeven point of balanced optimism and pessimism and 16 points higher than national future confidence.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, buying plans were up from the third quarter of 2022 measurement for cars/trucks to 25.5% (from 21.7%). Buying plans were down this quarter for major home improvements to 26.1% (from 29%), furniture to 28.4% (from 29.4%), consumer electronics to 44.8% (from 47%) and homes at 11.5% (from 14%).

Sixty-six percent (down from 69% last quarter) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Seventy-nine percent (up slightly from 78% last quarter) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.

“Both New York’s and the nation’s consumer sentiment picked up ever so slightly over the fourth quarter with NY’s index continuing to outpace the country’s by nearly 13 points," SCRI Director Don Levy said in a news release. "While Democrats and New York City residents record scores that display more optimism than pessimism, the largest increases in sentiment this quarter were among Republicans – up nearly 8 points – and Upstaters – up over 6 points. Lingering inflation, food prices, and political uncertainty may explain NY’s current sentiment measurement remaining over 20 points lower than the pre-pandemic level. Still, demand for major consumer goods is high most especially for cars/trucks at over 25% the highest since fall of ‘19."