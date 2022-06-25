Contractor charged with ripping off Skaneateles homeowner

A contractor in Wayne County is facing a criminal charge after allegedly taking $3,000 for work from a client in Skaneateles and then not doing the job.

According to a news release, state police charged Tylor J. Felix, 26, of Sodus, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

State police said Felix, who owns Felix's Gutter and Improvement, is accused of accepting $3,000 from a homeowner in Skaneateles to take on roofing and gutter work and then not buying job materials or completing any home repairs.

"Following numerous attempts by the complainant to obtain a start date for the work, Mr. Felix would not return to do the work," police said.

Felix was given an appearance ticket and is currently set to appear in the Skaneateles Justice Court at 7 p.m. July 13.

Homeowners are reminded to use caution when hiring a home improvement contractor, especially following a major storm, flood, or another weather event when many homeowners are trying to repair their homes, police said. "Con artists will take homeowners’ money and deliver (or not deliver) less than quality work."

State police said people should be aware of "red flags" and refuse cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, handshake deals without a contract, high upfront payments and on-site inspections. They also recommend asking for references and looking into them, saying bad contractors will be reluctant to give out such information "and scammers won’t wait for you to do your homework."

