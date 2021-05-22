 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Controlled burn in Cayuga County turns into uncontrolled burn
PUBLIC SAFETY

Controlled burn in Cayuga County turns into uncontrolled burn

{{featured_button_text}}
fire

Firefighters deploy off-road vehicles to fight an outdoor fire in Sennett Saturday afternoon.

 The Citizen

Firefighters from Sennett and Throop were called into service Saturday when an outdoor fire spread out of control.

An agricultural burn in a field in the area behind 369 Grant Ave. Road spread to brush and trees across the road from Grant Avenue Plaza at about 4 p.m.

Firefighters pulled hoses across railroad tracks and deployed off-road Gator vehicles to reach pockets of fire.

Cayuga County 911 contacted Finger Lakes Railway to inquire about possible traffic, and firefighters were assured that no trains were expected in the area for at least another 24 hours.

0
0
0
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News