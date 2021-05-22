Controlled burn in Cayuga County turns into uncontrolled burn

Firefighters from Sennett and Throop were called into service Saturday when an outdoor fire spread out of control.

An agricultural burn in a field in the area behind 369 Grant Ave. Road spread to brush and trees across the road from Grant Avenue Plaza at about 4 p.m.

Firefighters pulled hoses across railroad tracks and deployed off-road Gator vehicles to reach pockets of fire.

Cayuga County 911 contacted Finger Lakes Railway to inquire about possible traffic, and firefighters were assured that no trains were expected in the area for at least another 24 hours.

