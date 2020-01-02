AUBURN — An incarcerated man with a history of selling drugs in Cayuga County will spend four additional years in prison for sex crimes against two girls.
Saleem Tariq Spencer, formerly of Auburn and now an inmate at Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, pleaded guilty in October to charges stemming from the sexual abuse of two girls that occurred at a residence in Auburn about four years ago.
In Cayuga County Court on Oct. 31, Spencer admitted that he abused a girl younger than 13 years old at least two times between June 2014 and June 2015 and another girl between June 2014 and October 2015.
Judge Thomas Leone sentenced Spencer on Thursday according to the terms of the plea deal, which he previously called "a bit light." It will keep Spencer in prison for four more years, after he finishes the three remaining years of his current sentence.
Cayuga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather DeStefano said in court that she confirmed the plea was acceptable with the victims' families. "They were perfectly fine with that," she said.
Spencer, 36, was convicted of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and first-degree sexual abuse, both class D felonies. He will serve 15 years of post-release supervision, and permanent orders of protection were also issued for the victims.
He is currently serving out a sentence of 5.5 years in prison that began in October 2016, after he was convicted of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Prior to that, he was convicted of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate database.