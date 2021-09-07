Cornell-funded research shows benefits of manure biochar for protecting watersheds

Commercial fertilizer made of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium is created using carbon inputs like natural gas, sulfur, coal and rock deposits. If agriculture can recycle nitrogen, Lehmann said, farming can reduce the carbon input that comes from fossil fuel.

Doctoral student Leilah Krounbi, the paper’s lead author, successfully grew crops with nutrient-enhanced manure biochar. The radish and tomato plants flourished in greenhouse horticultural media with a manure biochar by way of a trick to first treat the biochar with carbon dioxide to enrich it with nitrogen, and saw up to 35% greater plant growth, as well as 36% to 83% greater nitrogen uptake compared with manure biochar alone.

“Once we make a dry fertilizer out of what was once a liquid problem, it is no longer an issue of disposal,” said Lehmann, a Cornell Atkinson Center for Sustainability faculty fellow. “It’s safe because the solids are pyrolyzed. There are no pathogens, no hormones or antibiotics residues or any other material that could contaminate soil or water.”