Cornell launches New York solar farm study

New York state has set ambitious goals to wean its economy off fossil fuels by 2050 while cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 85%. To help reach those goals, Cornell researchers are studying ways the state’s mix of sun and farmland will factor into plans.

Allison Chatrchyan and David Kay, senior research and extension associates in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Global Development, are studying solar leasing on farmland in New York to better understand the economic, legal and community issues associated with solar energy initiatives.

The three-year project launched in June with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The goal is to study the risks and opportunities of solar energy production on agricultural lands in New York, Maryland and Oklahoma. The overall project will be led by the University of Maryland, with Cornell receiving $170,000 to study impacts in New York. The findings will inform educational materials for landowners, farmers and attorneys, with practical tips related to solar energy contracts.

According to the researchers, the project aims to provide rural communities and landowners with information to navigate emerging opportunities and potential conflicts associated with large solar energy projects on farmland.