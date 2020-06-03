Cornell to pause fossil fuel investing

"This is a really good thing," said Katie Sims, a Cornell graduating senior and organizer for Climate Justice Cornell, about the university's announcement. "We've been telling the university to divest for many years. These investments are morally reprehensible."

In 2015, Bob Howarth, then a Cornell faculty senator, supported a resolution urging the university to divest from fossil fuels, but was later disappointed when the university rejected it.

The following year, the board of trustees said it would not consider divestment unless all five parts of shared governance at Cornell — the University Assembly, the Faculty Senate, the Student Assembly, the Employee Assembly, and the Grad and Professional Student Assembly — brought them the same resolution.

In the 2019-2020 academic year, with Howarth now serving as chairperson of the University Assembly, the Cornell assemblies and Senate passed the same resolution, which was then sent to the board of trustees. The resolution was written by English Professor Caroline Levine on behalf of the University Assembly.