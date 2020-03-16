Coronavirus concerns delay Cayuga County courts for at least 45 days

Most legal proceedings in Cayuga County, including criminal cases and trials, are being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Criminal cases will receive adjournments and are scheduled to resume in 45 to 60 days, Acting Cayuga County Supreme Court Clerk Kelly Wejko said Monday morning. New legal filings will be allowed but they will also proceed on the same roughly six- to eight-week timeframe.
The county court system, which also includes Auburn City Court and civil court, will still be operational with a reduced number of staff in order to handle emergency cases while regular court sessions are temporarily suspended.
To limit foot traffic and keep employees in one space, Wejko said all court operations will be consolidated into the Historic Old Post Office Building at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn, effective 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Judge Mark Fandrich typically holds his criminal court calendar at the Cayuga County Courthouse across the street at 152 Genesee St. on Tuesday mornings. The county’s law library, which is also located in the courthouse, is closed as part of the precautionary measures against the virus.
These changes follow a March 15 memorandum from the New York State Unified Court System that lists updated protocols suspending all "non-essential functions” of the courts until further notice. Essential proceedings in family court for child protection, juvenile delinquency, family offenses and support orders are allowed to proceed, according to the state memorandum.
Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said centralized arraignments will continue as normal, with a judge and defense attorney present to hold the proceedings in two-hour shifts twice a day in the visitation room of the jail. By law, defendants can’t be held in custody for more than 12 hours without being arraigned on their charges.
With “plenty of space” in the jail, Schenck doesn’t anticipate any major backup issues with the inmate population, either. The jail is also aiming to eventually do arraignments remotely. Schenck’s office is working with the 7th Judicial District, which includes Cayuga County, to implement technology that will allow judges to do off-site arraignments.
As of Monday afternoon, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Cayuga County. A husband and wife in Onondaga County tested positive for the virus, as well as two Tompkins County residents.
