Coronavirus in Cayuga County: A timeline, from the first test to the first death

April 3: It took two days for the county to double its COVID-19 cases. A dairy farmworker in his 40s tests positive for the virus. He's the first county resident to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. A woman in her 20s also tested positive for the coronavirus.

April 6: The county reported five new cases — the most in a single day since testing began in March. (That mark would stand for only a few days.) The residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 are: A man in his mid 50s, two men in their mid 20s, a man in his early 30s and a woman in her mid 20s. The health department said two more people are hospitalized due to the virus.

April 7: Two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s tested positive. The woman is the oldest COVID-19 case in the county.