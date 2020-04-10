Coronavirus in Cayuga County: A timeline, from the first test to the first death

It has been one month since the Cayuga County Health Department first tested a resident for the coronavirus. A lot has changed over the last 31 days.
Hundreds of people have been tested. More than two dozen COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Just this week, a man died after spending a week in the hospital with the virus.
Here is a timeline of major coronavirus-related developments in Cayuga County:
March 10: A Cayuga County resident who traveled to a high-risk country (China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea) is tested for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms. They are the first person to be tested for COVID-19 in Cayuga County. The test, the result of which was announced later in the week, was negative.
March 14: While there weren't any confirmed cases at the time, Cayuga County declared a state of emergency. Schools were ordered to close effective March 16.
March 18: The Cayuga County Health Department announces a man in his early 30s tested positive for COVID-19 — the first confirmed case in the county. The man isn't a county resident. He was traveling through the area and sought medical care when he began to experience symptoms.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, said: "We wish there wasn't illness in our community. We always want people to have good health. That's what we do. We're about prevention. But we did anticipate this would occur. We are as prepared as any other community around us would be."
March 22: Two women — one in their 20s and one in their 30s — test positive for the coronavirus. One of the women later shared her story with The Citizen. The health department also announced that a former inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility tested positive for the virus after being transferred to a Buffalo-area prison. While that didn't count toward the county-wide total, several Auburn prison employees were quarantined because they had direct contact with the inmate.
March 25: Cayuga County reaches a milestone. More than 100 people have been tested for COVID-19. At the time, there were still three confirmed cases in the county.
March 27: A fourth person tests positive for COVID-19 in Cayuga County. There was good news from the health department. Two of the previously confirmed cases were released from mandatory isolation — the first recoveries announced by the department.
March 31: Cuddy and Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman held a press conference to express frustration about the lack of supplies available for testing. At that point, the county had tested 286 people for the coronavirus.
April 2: Two Cayuga County farmworkers — a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s — are the newest confirmed cases of COVID-19. The men work on different farms in the county.
April 3: It took two days for the county to double its COVID-19 cases. A dairy farmworker in his 40s tests positive for the virus. He's the first county resident to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. A woman in her 20s also tested positive for the coronavirus.
April 6: The county reported five new cases — the most in a single day since testing began in March. (That mark would stand for only a few days.) The residents who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 are: A man in his mid 50s, two men in their mid 20s, a man in his early 30s and a woman in her mid 20s. The health department said two more people are hospitalized due to the virus.
April 7: Two more COVID-19 cases are confirmed. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s tested positive. The woman is the oldest COVID-19 case in the county.
April 8: The dairy farmworker who was hospitalized since last week dies — the first COVID-19 death reported in Cayuga County. The man, who was in his 40s, had underlying health conditions. People with chronic health conditions are at a greater risk of serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
Cuddy and McNabb-Coleman urged the public to abide by social distancing guidelines and stay at home.
"This is not the time to think of ourselves only, especially if you are healthy and not at high risk," McNabb-Coleman said. "This is a time when we need to think of and protect others."
Two new confirmed cases were announced. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s tested positive for COVID-19.
April 9: The health department reports that 11 people tested positive for the coronavirus — the highest single-day total yet. A 3 1/2-month-old is the youngest county resident to test positive for COVID-19. Three men in their 30s, four men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s and two teenage males also are new positive cases.
So far, 528 county residents have been tested for COVID-19. There are 28 confirmed cases, 464 negative test results and the health department is awaiting the results of 36 tests.
