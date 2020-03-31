Coronavirus testing in Cayuga County: How it works and why everyone won't be tested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment — gloves, gowns and masks — and testing kits, the county had to prioritize who is at greatest risk if they have the virus. The health department announced last week that critically ill patients, health care workers and first responders would be tested first.

"The physicians have really been great at referring people who are at greater risk because, as one of our doctors said, we have people we see who very likely could have this virus, but they don't meet the high-risk criteria," Cuddy said. "The treatment is not going to be any different for them if they know or if they don't know."

She continued, "We recommend that they go home, that they stay home, they treat their symptoms. If they get worse, call us back. Or if they get very severe (symptoms), of course, for anybody they should go to the hospital."

As of Monday, 265 Cayuga County residents have been tested for the coronavirus. That pales in comparison to the 3,215 people who have been tested in Onondaga County and 1,427 tests in Tompkins County.