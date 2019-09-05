Twelve people will be sworn in as corrections officers before heading off to a Cayuga County academy, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Eugene J. Conway will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new corrections officers in Syracuse Friday, according to a news release. The event will be held 8 a.m. at the Onondaga County Justice Center, 555 S. State St.
The officers are then set to attend the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Custody/Correction Academy, which commences Sept. 9.
Kasey M. Fellows, 33, of Skaneateles, is the only one of the new officers from the Cayuga County area.