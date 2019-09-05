{{featured_button_text}}
jail

The Onondaga County Justice Center in Syracuse.

 Provided

Twelve people will be sworn in as corrections officers before heading off to a Cayuga County academy, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Eugene J. Conway will hold a swearing-in ceremony for new corrections officers in Syracuse Friday, according to a news release. The event will be held 8 a.m. at the Onondaga County Justice Center, 555 S. State St. 

The officers are then set to attend the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office  Custody/Correction Academy, which commences Sept. 9. 

Kasey M. Fellows, 33, of Skaneateles, is the only one of the new officers from the Cayuga County area.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

