A year ago, Cortland police visited five stores in the city and warned them that the Delta 8 and Delta 10 products they sold were against state law and to stop selling them.

But beyond that, city officials acknowledged then, there was little they could do. Identifying the two cannabis products that remain illegal as the Delta 9 compound in cannabis — the naturally occurring marijuana — becomes legal is difficult. One can’t tell without testing them.

However, as New York prepares for large-scale recreational cannabis sales — with regional operations allowed to open in December — many municipalities including Cortland have begun to crack down on the unlicensed sale of cannabis and illegal analogs including Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC.

Cortland police announced last week that it arrested three men and confiscated counterfeit U.S. currency, more than 140 fraudulent cigarette tax stamps and illegal marijuana products from the smoke shop Daily Grind South, located at 180 Main St. in Cortland after the department received numerous reports that the shop was selling unregulated cannabis products to minors.

“The OCM (state Office of Cannabis Management) is trying to keep the illegal market from happening and obviously underage sales are a huge concern, but one of the processes we’re working on now is controlling the number of smoke shops in the city,” Mayor Scott Steve said. “One law we can enact involves the number of smoke shops and where they’re located. We’re looking at the proper language for that and I will push that to the alderperson once we get that finalized with the legal counsel.”

NEW TOOLS, NEW TOKES

Steve said the pending law would allow city officials to control and delineate areas in the city for the sale of cannabis, tobacco and related paraphernalia, allowing for a faster license revocation process, should a business sell cannabis products illegally.

While paraphernalia can be sold in many places, cannabis sales are limited to a zone that includes only a small section near Interstate 81’s Exit 11, including Riverside Plaza.

“We made some calls (to the Office of Cannabis Management) for some advice on some of the areas that we’re working on,” Steve said Friday. “We recently sent out code notices to businesses in the city that are not in the GI (general industrial) district where anything related to vape, cannabis, or supported paraphernalia is supposed to be sold. We’ve ordered them to cease and desist and will follow up with arrest and seizure of property if needed.”

The state also adopted a cluster of laws last spring to help communities regulate cannabis sales — to limit the sales to the legal Delta and ban Delta 8 and Delta 10 products.

“Unlicensed dispensaries violate our laws, put public health at risk, and undermine the legal cannabis market,” Gov. Kathy Hochul announced when she signed the bill into law. “With these enforcement tools, we’re paving the way for safer products, reinvestment in communities that endured years of disproportionate enforcement, and greater opportunities for New Yorkers.”

Among the tools:

• The Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance can limit the sale or gifting of cannabis from unlicensed storefronts and trucks. Violations can bring a $20,000 fine per day.

• The Office of Cannabis Management can conduct regulatory inspections and seize untested cannabis products from businesses that sell and give away cannabis and cannabis products in indirect ways, such as so-called “sticker shops.”

• The Department of Taxation and Finance will now be able to conduct regulatory inspections of businesses selling cannabis to determine if appropriate taxes have been paid and fine those that haven’t paid.

WEEDING OUT UNREGULATED STUFF

Lab testing and careful examination of product packaging are the only real ways to differentiate a legal cannabis product from an illegal derivative and to provide proof of illegal sale for prosecution, Cortland Police Chief Paul Sandy said.

“We did extensive research about the topic, and then we looked at the packaging and had some local experts come in, look at the packaging and make arrangements to send it to a private lab to have it tested,” Sandy said Friday.

The state announced last week that Attorney General Letitia James and the state Office of Cannabis Management shut down a chain of seven unlicensed cannabis stores branded “I’m Stuck”, which operated in Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca, Oswego and Monroe counties. The chain was owned by David Tulley of Wayne County.

Beginning in June, inspections conducted by the Office of Cannabis Management seized more than 47 pounds of cannabis flower, 244 pounds of cannabis edibles, and 89 pounds of cannabis concentrate, all of which Tulley sold without proper licensing.

“Legalizing cannabis in New York was a historic milestone to correct the harms of the past, but there are laws that must be followed to ensure cannabis products are safe and kept out of the hands of minors,” James said in a release. “David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers.”

PIPING UP AGAINST PARAPHERNALIA

The state decriminalized marijuana statewide in 2019 and legalized adult recreational marijuana use in March 2021. However, the state regulates sales under the Office of Cannabis Management’s Conditional Adult Use Dispensary Program.

The office can prohibit specific ingredients in products, processes or even entire products to protect public health.

And that includes Delta 8 and Delta 10, two man-made forms of THC, the compound that creates the psychoactive effect.

Steve said that the city is continuing to monitor and interrupt illegal cannabis and derivative sales, with a particular focus on Delta 8 and 10 and ensuring that cannabis stays out of the hands of minors.

“What we’re learning is that a lot of the packaging is counterfeit,” Sandy said. “We actually confiscated some packages that were supposed to be gummies and when we opened them up there were cannabis buds in there.”

“That’s the problem with selling paraphernalia,” Steve said. “It quickly draws into other areas that are illegal, and we’ve been more proactive in going into these and sending undercover teams in at different times to check on this so we feel like we’ve got a good handle on it now.”

WRAPPING UP

The Office of Cannabis Management issued a release in April saying Delta 8 and Delta 10 products present a health risk because they lack the safeguards that the legal, Delta 9, products must have.

However, the rollout of legal dispensaries has been slowed because a recent state Supreme Court lawsuit has barred further applications to the program, McCabe said.

“New York has this whole thing more screwed up than a soup sandwich, that’s for certain,” McCabe said.

CLOUDED FUTURE

What effect cracking down on Delta 8 and Delta 10 will have on the larger, legal market is difficult to tell without more legal dispensaries opening, McCabe said.

“It’s too early to say because there are only about 20 legal stores open (in New York), and by the OCM’s own admission, of the 300,000 pounds of weed grown last year, only about 15,000 to 18,000 pounds of it have been sold,” he said.

A legal dispensary — Lakeside Cannabis developed by Matthew and Paul Suits Jr. — remains under construction at the Riverside Plaza in Cortland, but Steve and Sandy said they expect illegal sales will continue even once the legal store opens.

“If you look out in the western states that have legalized cannabis, the black market has exploded, and that’s likely to continue here,” Sandy said.

“I think illegal sales will continue, people will try to do it that way because it will be less expensive,” Steve said. “I think we’ll have to be even more on watch than we are now, but it gives us a bit better enforcement to get on top of the illegal ones.”