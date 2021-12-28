The cost of closing the Auburn landfill is going up.

Mike Talbot, Auburn's superintendent of public works, spoke to the city council at a meeting Dec. 23 about the transfer station that opened last year and the landfill closure. Talbot noted in February 2019 that the landfill had about two years of life left remaining at the time before it would be filled. Design work started in winter 2018 for a transfer station, which is a facility where trash is collected before it's brought to another landfill.

Last week, Talbot said the landfill closure requires several change orders, including some issues that came up in the process of closing the landfill and have already been taken care of and others that haven't been done yet. The council is currently set to vote on a resolution in January for change orders totaling $363,343.

An issue that hasn't been taken care of yet, Talbot said, would be buying upgrades to a system that would, among other things, allow the city to remotely monitor the landfill's level of leachate, which is any liquid that extracts solids or suspended solids from the material through which it has passed. It is required that the city monitor its leachate levels for 30 years.

The council approved a resolution earlier this year for $5.85 million in bonds to pay for the landfill closure.

Talbot noted that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations state final closure of the landfill must be done within a year of the landfill's final waste receipt, which was Dec. 8, 2020, but he noted the DEC was "fine with it." In an interview with The Citizen Tuesday, Talbot noted the city had supply chain issues during the process. Such issues have been a frequent obstacle for construction projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Talbot said the DEC was "fine with it simply because everyone uses that supply chain."

Talbot said the transfer station started taking in trash on Dec. 7, 2020. The facility is allowed up to 12,500 tons a year, and Talbot said the the station is set to be close to that by the end of the year. He said the budget for the transfer station is $1,035,990, including $321,600 in debt service. The station's revenues come from tip fees and transfers from other funds, he added.

Talbot said 80% of the garage in the transfer station, or 10,000 tons, is from city residents, with 18%, or 2,250 tons, coming from contractor direct haul and 2%, or 250 tons, stemming from county resident direct haul. He added that he believes the DEC has performed three unaccounted inspections on the station this year and received no violations.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.