Country music star Alex Miller to again play NY State Fair's Chevy Court

Up-and-coming country music star Alex Miller will play the Great New York State Fair’s Chevy Court stage Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. according to a press release on Wednesday.

Miller made his debut appearance at the state fair last year. The Kentucky teenager, who caught the ear of superstar Luke Bryan on American Idol with his throwback take on country music, is touring behind his debut album.

“We love bringing rising talents to the Fair and the audience reaction to him last year showed us that he should be here to kick off our final weekend of free concerts," said State Fair interim Director Sean Hennessey in a press release. "I can’t wait to hear his new songs.”

The 2022 Fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 24, and continues through Monday, Sept. 5. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

· Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

· Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

· Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court stage

· The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

· Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

· TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

· Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

· Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

· Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

· Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

· Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

· Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

· COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, 1 p.m., Sept. 5, Chevy Park stage

· Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0