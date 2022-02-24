Country music star to play opening day of New York State Fair

Heralded country music performer Jimmie Allen has been booked for the opening day of the New York State Fair.

When Allen performed at the fair in 2019, he was hailed as a star on the rise.

Now, the fair said in a news release, "currently GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021, it’s clear Jimmie Allen’s star has risen and shows no sign of slowing down."

Allen is scheduled to play the Chevy Court stage at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, as part of the extensive Chevrolet Music Series.

“We’re excited to be able to bring Jimmie Allen back to the Fair," Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "His first show here was terrific and this show will be one for country fans everywhere to remember. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the 2022 Fair and our diverse lineup of great shows.”

Other concerts announced to date include:

• The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. August 25, Chevy Park stage

• Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

• Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

• 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

• Night Ranger, 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Park stage

