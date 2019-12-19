AUBURN — A member of the Cayuga County Legislature has joined the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees in the wake of another legislator leaving last month.
Legislator Charlie Ripley, R-Sempronius, was sworn in as a college trustee at the board's monthly meeting Thursday morning. Ripley was appointed by the Legislature last week, college President Brian Durant said.
Ripley is replacing Legislator Patrick Mahunik, i-Auburn, who was added to the 10-person college board as a legislative appointee in 2016. Mahunik is leaving the Legislature when his term expires at the end of the month and submitted his resignation from the college board in November. Durant thanked the Legislature for quickly setting up a replacement.
"We've very grateful to have you, Charlie, join us, and to make sure that our connectivity to the county (Legislature) continues to be strong as we move forward," Durant said.
After the meeting, Durant said Mahunik "did an exceptional job representing the county Legislature and serving as a college trustee."
You have free articles remaining.
Ripley said he wants to get a better sense of the college before he suggests his own ideas.
Mahunik is the third trustee to resign in recent months, following Angela Daddabbo, who left earlier this year, and Melina Carnicelli, who is departing from the board Dec. 31. Both Daddabbo and Carnicelli were gubernatorial appointees.
Durant said the college hasn't heard back from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on filling the spots on the board but will "continue to conduct outreach." College officials are hopeful CCC will receive word back shortly, but Durant said the vacancies don't create any issues for the college.
Four of the college trustee seats are governor's appointments for seven-year terms, five are county Legislature appointments with seven-year terms, and the final seat is a one-year elected student term.
"It always is great to have the full representation covered that's available to us, and the more perspectives that we're able to add to the conversation, the stronger we are," Durant said.