Couple drowns in rain-swollen river in Tompkins County

After two people drowned in a fast-moving river, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to avoid waterways swollen by recent rains.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said that a driver on Newfield Depot Road in the Town of Newfield was flagged down by children at about 6:40 p.m. Monday who said they had been swimming with two adults when the adults were swept under water by the current of a stream known as the West Branch Cayuga Inlet.

Deputies and first responders found the two deceased in the water. They were identified Tuesday as Carissa A. Stone, 27, of Newfield, and Michael R. Mayer, 29, of Van Etten. The sheriff's said their deaths have been determined to be accidental.

The children involved included a 5-year-old child of the couple, as well as their nephew and niece, both 9. The children witnessed the incident, but were physically uninjured, police said.

The sheriff's office is cautioning against swimming in unsupervised areas, especially given fast and high water conditions due to recent rains.

Parts of southern Cayuga County had been under a flash flood warning Monday morning, and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warned of "difficult and treacherous" navigation conditions on county waterways.

