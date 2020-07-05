Couple married at Falcon Park in 2003 throw first and only pitch of 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Like they do every year, Bill and Cathy Techman crossed the field at Falcon Park on the anniversary of their wedding.

The Techmans have thrown the first pitch of a home game at Falcon Park every year since they were married there on July 5, 2003, just before the season opener. They met Auburn Doubledays General Manager David Lindberg on the field on Sunday — which is their 17th wedding anniversary. But no baseball game followed.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, game or no game, the Techmans were going to throw their pitches.

Lindberg gave them each a ball, and they took turns throwing to him from the pitcher's mound. Cathy wasn't totally satisfied with hers. She said some years have been better than others for her technical ability.

Though the stands were empty on Sunday, Bill joked to Lindberg that almost 2,000 people came to his wedding. Sunday was just as bright and sunny as the day they got married, he said.