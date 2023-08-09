David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

New York State Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against Kinney Drugs by husband-and-wife pharmacists in the Cayuga County area who say they were fired over the COVID-19 vaccine.

The court, in Tompkins County, granted a motion for summary judgment by Kinney parent company KPH Healthcare Services, with prejudice, in May. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by Joel and Katie Wood, of the Tioga County town of Berkshire, who said they were fired by the company for raising objections about the vaccine and its appropriateness for youth at Kinney locations in Ithaca and Moravia.

The Woods filed an appeal to the Third Judicial Department of the court's Appellate Division in June. In the filing, their attorney, Sheldon Karasik, questioned the court granting the motion on several grounds: that administering the vaccine was not "an essential job duty," that Kinney was obligated to accommodate the pharmacists' objections to administering it to youth, that Katie Wood never actually refused to vaccinate anyone against COVID-19, and that Kinney breached parts of New York state pharmacist law concerning patient counseling, administering immunization agents and more.

The Woods are seeking reinstatement to their jobs at Kinney and damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

The court's dismissal followed a May 10 conference with Karasik and KPH attorney Emily Middlebrook of Hancock Estabrook LLP. There, Middlebrook argued that affidavits by the Woods showed they wanted to talk people out of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, despite elsewhere saying they just wanted to make sure they were able to obtain informed consent before administering it.

Karasik said there is some truth in Middlebrook's argument that the Woods "tried to insert their own personal judgment for that of a patient's preference," as she later said.

"After months and months of study from sources that weren't mainstream at the time but have now become so, as we see information coming out that the virus transmission is not prevented by the vaccine," Karasik said, "it wasn't necessarily mainstream at the time, but then again, Your Honor, neither was Galileo. He was a quack in view of mainstream science and he hanged for it."

Returning to his point, the attorney said that study led the Woods to conclude that "informed consent could not be achieved no matter what. There wasn't (enough) information out there."

As a result, Karasik said, Joel Wood "drew the line" at vaccinating patients 50 and younger, and Katie at vaccinating children. They shared these objections with Kinney in May 2021. In response, they received an email from company Integration Manager Neil Tierson saying, "Don't create doubt or panic. Don't inflict personal or political views and use professional and scientific information."

"Well, one man's political views are another man's professional views," Karasik said. "Who's to say what is political and what's personal and what's professional? What mainstream science says?"

Kinney fired the Woods on May 13, 2021. Meanwhile, Karasik alleged, another employee who has "needle phobia" continues to work there, suggesting vaccine administration is not an essential duty.

Regardless, Judge Elizabeth Aherne said KPH Healthcare Services submitted evidence that "certified immunizer" is a requirement of Kinney pharmacists, and that administering vaccines is "a valid essential job duty." With the company meeting its burden for the summary judgment motion, the Woods had to provide evidence showing "a genuine issue for trial," Aherne said, but did not do that.

"The mere existence of some alleged factual dispute between the parties does not defeat an otherwise properly supported motion for summary judgment," the judge wrote before granting the motion.

"It is implied that a certified immunizer would be compelled to administer all types of vaccines."