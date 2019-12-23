A New York State Police report charging Owasco Highway Superintendent Robert Bruno with official misconduct contains statements from town supervisor Ed Wagner that appear to contradict claims he made earlier this month about the town's use of Bruno's personal equipment.
The report, obtained by The Citizen in publicly available court records on the case, alleges that in spring 2017 Bruno "did utilize town of Owasco funds to purchase more than $1,000 in various parts for his personally owned Caterpillar 302.5 Excavator and did direct a town employee to install the parts on the excavator while employed and being paid by the town of Owasco."
Bruno, Owasco's elected highway superintendent, was charged by state police Dec. 5 with the misdemeanor of official misconduct and issued an appearance ticket. Bruno was first elected to the seat in 2012 and just won another re-election campaign last month.
In January 2019, state police took depositions from highway department employee Sam Schoonmaker — who first came forward with complaints about Bruno to the state attorney general's office — and Wagner, who could not be reached for comment on Monday.
In a prepared statement to The Citizen earlier this month, Wagner said the misconduct charge stemmed from Bruno's authorized use of town funds on one repair to a back hoe window, which he said was broken during a town project. He called the charge "unwarranted" and said it was a result of a "clerical error."
"To be clear, it was Mr. Bruno loaning the town his equipment and not the other way around," Wagner said in the prepared statement. The supervisor also cited an agreement the town and Bruno signed in June regarding the use of Bruno's personal equipment for town projects.
However, the alleged misconduct occurred in spring 2017, two years prior to that agreement, according to the police report filed with court. And in his interview with state police in January 2019, according to court records, Wagner said that Bruno was not authorized by any written agreement to use his personal equipment for town projects or use town funds to purchase parts for his equipment.
In his statement to police, Wagner said that Schoonmaker and another employee named John Carter came to him with concerns that Bruno was using town employees for his personal business and using town money to make purchases. "I reviewed records from the highway department but did not locate anything specific to address," Wagner said.
Bruno's arrest came after a nine-month audit of the Town of Owasco by the state comptroller's office. State police confirmed that they were working with the comptroller's office as part of the criminal investigation.
Schoonmaker said in his police statement that Bruno directed him in spring 2017 to install windows, replace electrical relays and install lights in his Caterpillar 302.5 Excavator during his normal work hours. He said he was being paid by the Town of Owasco while doing the maintenance on Bruno's equipment.
He said he also located several vouchers for "windows and parts" through a Freedom of Information Law request that matched Bruno's excavator. The items were purchased with town money prior to Schoonmaker installing them.
You have free articles remaining.
"I know that the town of Owasco does not own any excavators even similar to Robert Bruno's excavator, therefore there should be no reason that the Town of Owasco would need to purchase these excavator parts," Schoonmaker said in his deposition take by state police.
Schoonmaker said he brought the vouchers to Wagner. "Edward Wagner then stated that he was going to see if he could get Robert Bruno to resign his position as Owasco Highway Superintendent," according Schoonmaker's deposition.
Court records also reference an allegation that Bruno had a former seasonal town employee named Mason Ianiri do work for his private business, Bob Bruno Excavating, on town time.
When Wagner was asked about this claim by a state police investigator, Wagner said Bruno denied letting Ianiri record town hours while working for him. "Bob also stated that he paid Mason cash for his hours worked with him," Wagner said.
Wagner also revealed that he took Ianiri's concerns to the town board but they decided to end the investigation into Bruno's use of Ianiri for his private business because Ianiri was no longer working for the town.
In response to Schoonmaker's allegations, Wagner told state police that Bruno stated he used the machine for town use and needed a windshield installed for safety. "Robert Bruno was directed not to do this again and to remove all personal equipment from Town property," Wagner said in the interview with the state police investigator.
Syracuse-based defense attorney Michael Vavonese is representing Bruno on the official misconduct charge. In an interview Monday, Vavonese said Bruno will be entering a plea of not guilty at his arraignment.
"He enjoys an unblemished reputation in the community and we'll look at this whole situation and see what it's about," Vavonese said, declining to comment further on the allegations.
Bruno was scheduled to appear Dec. 16 in Owasco Town Court, but his case was transferred into Town of Sennett Court after Judge Mary Jones recused herself and his arraignment was postponed.
Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker, who is acting as special prosecutor, has not returned calls for comment.
Mary Catalfamo's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
I joined The Citizen as a courts and public safety reporter in June. I'm fortunate to have the beat I do, as well as the opportunity to explore totally different topics through feature writing. I picked stories that I found rewarding and made a good collective representation of the journalistic experience I've had so far. See links below for the full stories.
Police chief: Auburn murder result of illegal narcotics 'scourge': The first murder in Auburn to occur outside the prison since 2013 is an inherently memorable story. Writing this article on the arraignments of three co-defendants required a blend of most of what I've done at The Citizen so far: court reporting, breaking news and feature writing.
Soft training: Union Springs man raises service dogs for children with autism: Fred Horning's story of how he raises service dogs for children with autism is uplifting, but I was privileged to tell a deeper story about his philosophy of patience and gentleness. Plus, five of the sweetest dogs in the world were on or around my feet as I did this interview. Knowing that it resonated with readers as the most-read feature story of 2019 is also really rewarding.
In first year of Raise the Age, Cayuga County probation caseload below projections: Doing the work for this story was a great way to dive into a new beat of courts and public safety. It's always fascinating to take a close look at how state-implemented policies affect individuals on a local level. This time, people inside and outside the probation department were generous enough to let me do that.
Why central New York troopers publicly release so many security photos: I did a lot of counting for this one. And it was worth it to give insight into how police investigations are done in a digital world. It was also a good exercise in nearly constant revision — especially when I noticed an error in how I was collecting the numbers and went back to do a recount of nine-months worth of press releases.
'Labor of love and pain': Cayuga County animal hospital builds new facility: Cayuga Veterinary Services didn't overhaul its building; it created a brand new one just for the non-human residents of the area. It was enlightening to learn how a bunch of people can make a building where the needs of animals come first — down to the frequency of the lights and how the furnaces vibrate in the walls.
The first murder in Auburn to occur outside the prison since 2013 is an inherently memorable story. Writing this article on the arraignments o…
Fred Horning's story of how he raises service dogs for children with autism is uplifting, but I was privileged to tell a deeper story about hi…
Doing the work for this story was a great way to dive into a new beat of courts and public safety. It's always fascinating to take a close loo…
I did a lot of counting for this one. And it was worth it to give insight into how police investigations are done in a digital world. It was a…
Cayuga Veterinary Services didn't overhaul its building; it created a brand new one just for the non-human residents of the area. It was enlig…