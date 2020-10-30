Court upholds Cayuga Nation's protection against foreclosures

Seneca County has lost another legal battle in its decade-long effort to foreclose on Cayuga Indian Nation of New York property for unpaid taxes.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month upheld a lower court's decision that bars property foreclosures against federally recognized Indian tribes. In a series of decisions dating back to 2012, courts have said the Cayuga Nation is protected by sovereign immunity against lawsuits and that applies to efforts to enforce the collection of property taxes.
"The Cayuga Nation once again applauds the forceful decision issued today by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recognizing its sovereignty and total immunity from state and local taxation," the Cayuga Nation said in a press release Friday. "A unanimous three-judge panel put an end to Seneca County’s persistent but misguided attempts to foreclose on lands owned by the Cayuga Nation."
Seneca County began foreclosure proceedings against the Cayuga Nation in 2010, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from several years earlier that said Indian tribes did not have an automatic exemption from paying state and local taxes on lands that they purchase on the open market.
The Cayuga Nation sued Seneca County in federal court, and secured a preliminary injunction against foreclosure in 2012 that was upheld by the 2nd Circuit in 2014. The lower court then ruled on the full merits of the case in 2018, again in favor of the tribe, setting up the county's appeal to the 2nd Circuit.
In the new 22-page decision, the appellate judges said the sovereign immunity against lawsuits was not removed by the Supreme Court when it concluded that tribes could be subjected to taxation.
"(The Supreme Court ruling) pertains to a tribe’s immunity from taxation — e.g., whether a state or local authority has the power to impose real property taxes on tribal lands," the decision states. "It does not, however, speak to a tribe’s immunity from suit — e.g., whether a state may use the courts against a tribe to collect taxes levied against tribal lands."
The decision said only the U.S. Congress, through legislation, can decide whether to limit tribal immunity from lawsuits.
Clint Halftown, the Cayuga Nation’s federal-representative, said in a press release that the new ruling is “another nail in the coffin in the County’s efforts to overcome the Cayuga Nation’s sovereignty. Our Nation existed before New York State and before Seneca County. We are still here and always will be, and we will never allow our sovereign rights to be infringed.”
Seneca County officials could not be reached for comment.
