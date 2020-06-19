Cousins break Adirondack 46er speed-hiking record

“I’m always up for a good adventure,” Paul said.

He said he knew it was going to be grueling, though.

“You expect it to be hard, and when it’s hard, it’s hard, and when you’re having fun, you’re having fun,” he said. “You just live in the moment.”

Dan said he and Paul have competed in triathlons, adventure racing and ultra running events before, and that they enjoy competing and hiking alongside family members. Being led by Jaworski through the wilderness was great, he said.

He said they pushed themselves as hard as they could while still knowing they could make it home.

Dan added, however, that he does not have a big interest in doing a winter 46er hike.

Jaworski said this hike was better on his body than the winter thru-hike, in which he got wind-burn on his face, lasting soreness in his legs and neuropathy in his toes. He was not able to feel his toes for a while after finishing.

This time, with more daylight and less snow, he saw more of the land.

“I wanted to just sit there (on the peaks) and enjoy it, but we were on the move,” Jaworski said.