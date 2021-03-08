 Skip to main content
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 1 (with Jeremy Boyer)
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 1 (with Jeremy Boyer)

Meghan Woodlock has her nose swabbed by nurse practitioner Samantha Shue during a no-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community. 

Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities. 

The first episode features Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor. 

