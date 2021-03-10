 Skip to main content
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 2 (with David Wilcox)
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 2 (with David Wilcox)

The Rev. Frank Lioi celebrates Easter Vigil Mass in front of a video camera, operated by Jim Vivenzio, in an empty St. Mary's Church in Auburn April 11. The video was posted to the church's website for viewing Saturday evening and Easter Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic. New York ordered the cancellation or postponement of all non-essential gatherings, including worship services in churches, as part of the effort to enforce social distancing and slow the spread of the pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.

Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.

The second episode features David Wilcox, The Citizen's features editor. 

