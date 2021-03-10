'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 2 (with David Wilcox)

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
The second episode features David Wilcox, The Citizen's features editor.
