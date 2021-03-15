 Skip to main content
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 3 (with Chris Sciria)
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 3 (with Chris Sciria)

Mask 31.JPG

The Citizen news editor Chris Sciria works at his desk in the newsroom preparing the daily paper for print and online editions in Auburn, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021. Normally busy newsrooms are now silent as reporters work remotely filing their stories from home or on location due to COVID-19.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.

New episodes of the podcast are available every Monday and Wednesday during the month of March. You will hear from members of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.

Last week, you heard from two of our editors: Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, and features editor David Wilcox.

Today's episode features Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor.

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 3 with Chris Sciria

