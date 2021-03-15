'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 3 (with Chris Sciria)

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
New episodes of the podcast are available every Monday and Wednesday during the month of March. You will hear from members of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
Last week, you heard from two of our editors: Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, and features editor David Wilcox.
Today's episode features Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor.