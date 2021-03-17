 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 4 (with Justin Ritzel)
alert top story

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 4 (with Justin Ritzel)

{{featured_button_text}}
Cato Weedsport Basketball 5.JPG

Cato-Meridian cheerleaders perform to empty stands, due to COVID-19 restrictions, during halftime of the Cato-Meridian-Weedsport boys basketball game.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.

New episodes of the podcast are available every Monday and Wednesday during the month of March. You will hear from members of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, you heard from two of our editors: Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, and features editor David Wilcox. On Monday, Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor, appeared on the podcast. 

Today's guest is Justin Ritzel, The Citizen's sports reporter. 

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 4 (with Justin Ritzel)

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': The Citizen's podcast miniseries

"Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting" is a podcast miniseries presented by The Citizen. Featuring interviews with members of The Citizen's newsroom, the staff shares their reflections after covering the pandemic for one year. New episodes will be posted every Monday and Wednesday on auburnpub.com

1 of 2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 17 A

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News