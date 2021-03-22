'Covering COVID: One year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 5 (with Kevin Rivoli)

The Citizen's podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," continues today with Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen's photographer who documented how COVID-19 affected our community over the past year.
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 1 (with Jeremy Boyer)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
The first episode features Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor.
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 2 (with David Wilcox)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
The second episode features David Wilcox, The Citizen's features editor.
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and i…