'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 6 (with Robert Harding)

The Citizen's podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," continues today with Robert Harding, The Citizen's politics reporter and online producer.
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 5 (with Kevin Rivoli)
The Citizen's podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," continues today with Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen's photographer who documented how COVID-19 affected our community over the past year.
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 4 (with Justin Ritzel)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
New episodes of the podcast are available every Monday and Wednesday during the month of March. You will hear from members of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
Last week, you heard from two of our editors: Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, and features editor David Wilcox. On Monday, Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor, appeared on the podcast.
Today's guest is Justin Ritzel, The Citizen's sports reporter.
"Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting" is a podcast miniseries presented by The Citizen. Featuring interviews with members of The Ci…
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 3 (with Chris Sciria)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
New episodes of the podcast are available every Monday and Wednesday during the month of March. You will hear from members of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
Last week, you heard from two of our editors: Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor, and features editor David Wilcox.
Today's episode features Chris Sciria, The Citizen's assistant news editor.
"Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting" is a podcast miniseries presented by The Citizen. Featuring interviews with members of The Ci…
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 2 (with David Wilcox)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
The second episode features David Wilcox, The Citizen's features editor.
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and i…
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 1 (with Jeremy Boyer)
The Citizen launched a podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," detailing how our newsroom covered COVID-19 and its effects on our community.
Over the next four weeks, with new episodes every Monday and Wednesday, you will hear from every member of The Citizen newsroom about how they covered the pandemic, the stories they told and how it changed their daily activities.
The first episode features Jeremy Boyer, The Citizen's executive editor.