 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 7 (with Kelly Rocheleau)
alert

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 7 (with Kelly Rocheleau)

{{featured_button_text}}
Mask 22.JPG

Jeremiah Czyz receives his diploma during Auburn High School's 50th Commencement Exercise at Holland Stadium in Auburn, N.Y., June 26, 2020. The school had to break up the 276 graduates into six separate groups to adhere to Gov. Cuomo's coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

 Kevin Rivoli

There are two episodes left in The Citizen's podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting." 

Today's guest is reporter Kelly Rocheleau, who continued to cover local governments and community events during the pandemic. 

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 7 (with Kelly Rocheleau)

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Mayor: Attack on Asian-American 'disgusting'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News