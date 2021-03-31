 Skip to main content
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 8 (with Melissa Harding)
'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 8 (with Melissa Harding)

Missy

Melissa Harding gets her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. 

 Provided

For the final episode of The Citizen's podcast miniseries, "Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting," we have a special guest: My sister, Melissa Harding. 

Melissa — we call her Missy — is a cardiac electrophysiology physician assistant at a Long Island hospital. When COVID-19 cases surged at her hospital, she helped provide care to patients. Her hospital was one of many overwhelmed by COVID-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic. 

'Covering COVID: One Year of Pandemic Reporting': Episode 8 (with Melissa Harding)

