COVID-19 again? 'A few' reinfections found in Cayuga County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 infections are rare, but there have been a few Cayuga County residents who have tested positive twice for the virus.

One resident, a Cayuga County woman who asked not to be named, told The Citizen that she has been reinfected with COVID-19. Her first bout with the virus was in late spring after spending time with a family member who later tested positive. She had mild symptoms — a cough and an unexplained rash — and went for a test. The result was positive.

Because of her mild symptoms, she says she was in isolation for "a couple of days." Since the initial infection and before contracting the virus again, she had three COVID-19 tests. All were negative. An antibody test was performed to determine if she had any COVID antibodies, but the test was negative.

In late December, she began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. She thought her "really bad allergies" were to blame. But then she lost the ability to smell or taste — a symptom of COVID-19. Her symptoms worsened on New Year's Day. On Jan. 2, she tested positive for COVID-19.

"I could definitely tell there was something wrong,' she said. "I don't know anybody else who's been infected twice. It's kind of worrisome that people are getting super sick and they could get it again."