COVID-19 again? 'A few' reinfections found in Cayuga County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 infections are rare, but there have been a few Cayuga County residents who have tested positive twice for the virus.
One resident, a Cayuga County woman who asked not to be named, told The Citizen that she has been reinfected with COVID-19. Her first bout with the virus was in late spring after spending time with a family member who later tested positive. She had mild symptoms — a cough and an unexplained rash — and went for a test. The result was positive.
Because of her mild symptoms, she says she was in isolation for "a couple of days." Since the initial infection and before contracting the virus again, she had three COVID-19 tests. All were negative. An antibody test was performed to determine if she had any COVID antibodies, but the test was negative.
In late December, she began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. She thought her "really bad allergies" were to blame. But then she lost the ability to smell or taste — a symptom of COVID-19. Her symptoms worsened on New Year's Day. On Jan. 2, she tested positive for COVID-19.
"I could definitely tell there was something wrong,' she said. "I don't know anybody else who's been infected twice. It's kind of worrisome that people are getting super sick and they could get it again."
But this resident isn't alone. According to Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the Cayuga County Health Department, there have been "a few" reinfections in the county. The exact number isn't known because the health department has used different systems for tracking cases during the pandemic.
Not a lot is known about COVID-19 reinfections. The CDC acknowledges that there have been reports of reinfection, but that cases "remain rare." The agency wrote on its website that ongoing studies will determine certain facts surrounding reinfections, including the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 again, how often reinfection occurs and the timing of reinfection after the first infection.
There have been studies that examined how long COVID-19 antibodies last in people who had confirmed COVID-19 cases. One study partially funded by the National Institutes of Health found that certain antibodies lasted for about two months, while others were present for up to four months.
Other studies have found that COVID-19 antibodies could last longer, potentially up to eight months.
Cayuga County has 3,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, but more than 94% of the cases have been reported since Oct. 1. In December, the county set a monthly record with 2,024 positive cases.
But there were residents who tested positive early on in the pandemic who could contract the virus again. Before October, the county had 218 cases.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, confirmed that reinfections can and have occurred.
"That reinforces the need that even though you had it once, you still need to practice your preventive measures to try and help limit your exposure so that you don't become reinfected," Cuddy said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.