COVID-19 case count still climbing in Cayuga County

Cayuga County continues to see a fresh uptick in COVID-19 cases, with the health department reporting 73 new cases from Friday through Sunday.

The department's situational update released Monday said there are now 238 residents admitted into its isolation protocol with an active coronavirus case, up from 229 a week earlier and 178 two weeks earlier.

Of the 73 new cases, 57 of the infected residents are not vaccinated.

Higher daily case numbers are being reflected in Centers for Disease Control data for the county. As of Sunday, Cayuga County's seven-day average of new cases reached 27.29, its highest daily mark since it was at 29.86 on Oct. 17. The number had dropped as low as 18.43 on Oct. 28 but has been steadily increasing since.

Hospitalization numbers, on the other hand, appear to be stable. Cayuga County reported eight residents, including five people who are unvaccinated and one person whose status is unknown, are in Syracuse or Auburn hospitals with COVID-19.

The department also reminded the public that it is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in partnership with local schools.

Students in Auburn's Herman Avenue and Owasco elementary schools and its junior high school can get shots on Tuesday. Clinics are set for Wednesday at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora and Southern Cayuga Elementary School in Poplar Ridge. The health department said parents should contact the schools directly for information on registering their children.

A clinic for children is also scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall. Advance registration is required and can be made by visiting cayugacounty.us/health. As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, 70 appointments were available for this clinic.

A regional mass vaccination clinic is also now offering vaccines for the youngest age group. The Art and Home Center at the New York State Fairgrounds in Geddes is the mass clinic site, and parents and guardians can make appointments online to get shots there.

Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to visit the state's new website, ny.gov/VaxForKids, for information, frequently asked questions and new resources about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate stood at 57.4% of the population with at least one dose as of Sunday and 54.2% fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. That's well below the state average of 75.7% with at least one dose and 67.6% full vaccinated.

