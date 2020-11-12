COVID-19 case forces Auburn elementary school to go fully online

A newly confirmed coronavirus case involving a staff member of Auburn's Genesee Elementary School will shut down in-person classes through the end of next week.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Jeff Pirozzolo said Thursday that the new COVID-19 case has put at least eight additional staff members into mandatory quarantine as a result of the Cayuga County Health Department contact tracing process. The contact tracing work was continuing and the superintendent expected total staff quarantines to exceed 10.
The health department determined that no students were exposed to the person with the confirmed case during the infectious period, but because of the number of staff that can no longer work in the building and a lack of available substitute staff, the school had to shift to fully remote learning starting Thursday.
The school is expected to return to its hybrid schedule, which provides for two days of in-person learning per week, on Monday, Nov. 23.
In addition to the change at Genesee Elementary School, the district learned Wednesday that two classes in its Seward Elementary School will have to shift to online-only learning for the next two weeks. A kindergarten student and a third-grade student both tested positive for COVID-19, and the contact tracing has resulted in those classes not being able to conduct in-person learning. Pirozzolo said the Seward classes should be able to return to the hybrid model starting the week after Thanksgiving.
Auburn also learned about a new COVID-19 case involving a 10th grade student on Thursday, but Pirozzolo said the student was not in school at a time that would require other students to quarantine.
