COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations up in Cayuga County

The number of active COVID-19 cases decreased for a 10th consecutive day in Cayuga County, but there is a new record for hospitalizations.

There are 45 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the most during the pandemic. The total doesn't include patients who are hospitalized outside of the county.

The previous record for COVID-19 patients at Auburn hospital was 43 on Dec. 27. Hospitalizations were in the high 30s or low 40s for the latter part of December and the first two-plus weeks in January.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported one death on Sunday. A woman in her 90s who was a resident at a local nursing home died after testing positive for the virus. The department didn't release any more information, including the nursing home where the death occurred. But there have been 43 virus-related fatalities at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.

Overall, the county has 65 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.

There is positive news for Cayuga County. The number of active cases — people who tested positive and are in mandatory isolation — dropped to 560, the lowest total since before Christmas. Eleven days ago, the county set a record with 1,095 active cases.