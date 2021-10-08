COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County-area schools top 50 in one week

Hospitalizations briefly decreased at the start of the week but rose again over the last few days. Twenty county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, most of whom are age 60 or older. There are a handful of younger patients, including two people in their 30s and one in the 10-19 age group. Half of the patients are unvaccinated, according to the local health department.

Cayuga County health officials are encouraging more residents, including school-aged children, to get vaccinated. There is an incentive: Any child age 12-17 who gets their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. The gift cards are part of the state's #VaxtoSchool campaign.

The state Department of Health says 50% of Cayuga County children ages 12-15 have received at least one vaccine dose.

In other news:

• The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16, at Fingerlakes Mall. Registration is required. Appointments can be made at cayugacounty.us/health.

The three COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at the clinic. Pfizer will be available for children ages 12-17 who are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

