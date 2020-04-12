COVID-19 cases remain at 31 in Cayuga County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department said no new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed since Saturday afternoon, keeping the total number at 31 as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The department's latest status report on COVID-19 said 564 test results have been received, and 15 more are pending. The testing includes Cayuga County residents who were tested by physicians, health care facilities and licensed clinical laboratories.

The number of people in mandatory isolation because they've tested positive for the coronavirus remains at 26, with another 39 in mandatory quarantine because they've been in contact with a person who has a confirmed case.

No people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, the health department said. One person has died from the virus in Cayuga County, a death that was announced on Wednesday.

In neighboring Onondaga County, there have been 494 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of Sunday afternoon, Onondga County officials said, 47 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized, with 23 of them in critical condition. Onondaga County has reported nine deaths as a result of the virus.

Of the other counties that border Cayuga, only Oswego County had posted a COVID-19 update as of 6 p.m. Sunday. Oswego reports it has had 43 confirmed cases, with more than 880 test results received. Oswego County has reported two deaths from the coronavirus.