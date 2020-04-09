COVID-19 cases spike in Cayuga County as 11 residents test positive

One day after Cayuga County announced its first coronavirus-related death, the county reported its highest number of new positive cases in a single day.
Eleven people, including a 3 1/2-month old girl, tested positive for the coronavirus. The new confirmed COVID-19 cases include four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, a woman in her 20s and two teenage boys.
One of the teens lives in Auburn. The other new positive cases live outside the city, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. The department launched contact tracing investigations to determine if anyone had direct contact with any of the confirmed cases.
With the positive test results, the county has had 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
There has been an uptick in cases over the last week — an indication that the virus is spreading in the county and central New York.
On April 1, there were four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The number of positive cases doubled by the end of the week. In a four-day span this week, the county announced 20 more positive cases of the virus.
In counties that surround Cayuga, Onondaga County has had the most cases with 442 as of Thursday afternoon, followed by Tompkins (107), Oswego (38), Wayne (37), Cortland (20) and Seneca (13).
Onondaga County also provides town- and city-level data. For towns that border Cayuga County, Lysander has 12 COVID-19 cases, Skaneateles has 10 and Spafford has one. Elbridge has not had any positive cases so far.
In Cayuga County, the health department said, the average age of the 28 confirmed cases in Cayuga County is 30 years old. Most of the cases are people in their 20s or 30s.
As of Thursday, there are 23 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. An additional 35 people in mandatory quarantine due to contact with someone who has the virus.
One person is hospitalized. They are in stable condition, according to the health department.
There have been 528 Cayuga County residents tested for COVID-19. The health department has received 492 results — 28 positives and 464 negatives. The results are pending for 36 tests.
