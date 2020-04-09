COVID-19 cases spike in Cayuga County as 11 residents test positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One day after Cayuga County announced its first coronavirus-related death, the county reported its highest number of new positive cases in a single day.

Eleven people, including a 3 1/2-month old girl, tested positive for the coronavirus. The new confirmed COVID-19 cases include four men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, a woman in her 20s and two teenage boys.

One of the teens lives in Auburn. The other new positive cases live outside the city, according to the Cayuga County Health Department. The department launched contact tracing investigations to determine if anyone had direct contact with any of the confirmed cases.

With the positive test results, the county has had 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

There has been an uptick in cases over the last week — an indication that the virus is spreading in the county and central New York.

On April 1, there were four confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. The number of positive cases doubled by the end of the week. In a four-day span this week, the county announced 20 more positive cases of the virus.