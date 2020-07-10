COVID-19 clinic in Cayuga County open to anyone who wants to get tested

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With New York state having expanded COVID-19 testing to include anyone who wants to be tested, the Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled another drive-thru clinic and is reminding the public that testing sites are also available in Syracuse and Ithaca.

Cayuga County clinics continue to offer testing for those who are experiencing symptoms or were in direct contact with a confirmed case, and the health department said that priority for testing continues for people working under any of the four phases of the state's reopening plan. The clinics are also open to household members of workers, including children ages 2 and older, and are now available to anyone who would like to be tested.

The county will be offering its next drive-thru clinic from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, by appointment only. Individuals need to make their own appointment by visiting cayugacounty.us and are asked to arrive on time.

The health department said that additional options include Syracuse Regional Health Center, where appointments may be made through the Onondaga County Health Department website and Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, where additional information may be found at tompkinscounty.gov/health.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0